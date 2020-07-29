UrduPoint.com
Russia Issues Arrest Warrant For Tax-Dodging Restaurateur

Wed 29th July 2020

Yuri Beloivan, the owner of a Ukrainian-themed restaurant chain in Russia, has been issued with a federal arrest warrant after failing to pay 57 million rubles ($784,000) in back taxes, a Russian Investigative Committee told reporters on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Yuri Beloivan, the owner of a Ukrainian-themed restaurant chain in Russia, has been issued with a Federal arrest warrant after failing to pay 57 million rubles ($784,000) in back taxes, a Russian Investigative Committee told reporters on Tuesday.

A Moscow court sentenced the restaurant proprietor to two years in prison in July 2019 for hiding more than 650 million rubles worth of income. The sentence was commuted to three months. Beloivan was freed in November due to health problems. He promised to repay all debt but vanished.

"After a criminal case was opened in February 2020 over his failure to disclose money that was to cover the gap in his tax payments, Yuri Beloivan ignored the investigator's summonses. He has been put on the federal wanted list and will be issued with an international arrest warrant soon," Yulia Ivanova, an adviser to the head of Moscow's investigative department said.

Beloivan founded a Ukrainian restaurant in Moscow in 1999. Today, his Korchma Taras Bulba chain comprises 11 Moscow restaurants and one in Ukraine's Kiev.

