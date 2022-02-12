Russia Issues Note to US Military Attache Over Submarine Incident - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Russian defense ministry said on Saturday it has handed over a note to the US military attache over the violation of Russian territorial waters by a US submarine earlier in the day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) The Russian defense ministry said on Saturday it has handed over a note to the US military attache over the violation of Russian territorial waters by a US submarine earlier in the day.

A Virginia-class US submarine was spotted in the Russian territorial waters near the Kuril islands on Saturday evening. It ignored the initial request to come up to surface and left the Russian waters once a Russian patrol frigate used the "relevant measures" prescribed for incidents like that, the ministry said.

"On February 12, a representative of the US embassy's military attache office for defense issues was handed over a note at the Russian defense ministry's main directorate of international military cooperation in Moscow in relation to the violation of Russia's state border by a US navy submarine," the ministry told journalists.

The US official was told that Russia considers the submarine's behavior as a gross violation of international law.

"The provocative actions of the US warship posed threat to Russia's national security. The Russian defense ministry insists that the United States must take measures to prevent similar situations in the future," the ministry said.

"The Russian defense ministry reserves the right to undertake any measures possible to ensure Russia's security in its territorial waters," the statement said.