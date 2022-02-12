UrduPoint.com

Russia Issues Note To US Military Attache Over Submarine Incident - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2022 | 10:37 PM

Russia Issues Note to US Military Attache Over Submarine Incident - Defense Ministry

The Russian defense ministry said on Saturday it has handed over a note to the US military attache over the violation of Russian territorial waters by a US submarine earlier in the day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) The Russian defense ministry said on Saturday it has handed over a note to the US military attache over the violation of Russian territorial waters by a US submarine earlier in the day.

A Virginia-class US submarine was spotted in the Russian territorial waters near the Kuril islands on Saturday evening. It ignored the initial request to come up to surface and left the Russian waters once a Russian patrol frigate used the "relevant measures" prescribed for incidents like that, the ministry said.

"On February 12, a representative of the US embassy's military attache office for defense issues was handed over a note at the Russian defense ministry's main directorate of international military cooperation in Moscow in relation to the violation of Russia's state border by a US navy submarine," the ministry told journalists.

The US official was told that Russia considers the submarine's behavior as a gross violation of international law.

"The provocative actions of the US warship posed threat to Russia's national security. The Russian defense ministry insists that the United States must take measures to prevent similar situations in the future," the ministry said.

"The Russian defense ministry reserves the right to undertake any measures possible to ensure Russia's security in its territorial waters," the statement said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia United States February Border

Recent Stories

Putin tells Macron invasion claims are 'provocativ ..

Putin tells Macron invasion claims are 'provocative speculation'

2 minutes ago
 Opposition's politics based on lies, corruption

Opposition's politics based on lies, corruption

2 minutes ago
 2nd annual Sports festival concludes at Public Sch ..

2nd annual Sports festival concludes at Public School Hyderabad

2 minutes ago
 Macron to Hold Phone Talks With Biden, Scholz, Zel ..

Macron to Hold Phone Talks With Biden, Scholz, Zelenskyy on Saturday - Reports

2 minutes ago
 France Sees No Sign of Russia Planning to Invade U ..

France Sees No Sign of Russia Planning to Invade Ukraine Based on Putin's Words ..

6 minutes ago
 Russian Defense Ministry Says Found US Submarine i ..

Russian Defense Ministry Says Found US Submarine in Russian Waters Near Kurils o ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>