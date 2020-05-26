UrduPoint.com
Russia, Italy Affirm Value Of Political Contacts In Libyan Peace Process - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Italian Ambassador to Russia Pasquale Terracciano confirmed during a phone conversation on Monday the importance of Moscow and Rome maintaining contacts with the key political forces in Libya in order to reach a ceasefire and establish a political dialogue, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The diplomats have had an exchange of opinion regarding the Libyan peace process within the Berlin summit framework.

"At the same time, they have reaffirmed the importance and timeliness of Moscow's and Rome's contacts with the leading political forces in Libya in the interest of ending the fighting and establishing an inclusive intra-Libyan political process as soon as possible," the ministry said in a statement.

After the ouster and assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, the country was plunged into a brutal civil war. Today, Libya is divided between two centers of power ” an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the Libyan National Army and the UN-backed Government of National Accord in the west, headed by Fayez Sarraj.

On January 19, the international conference on Libya took place in the German capital, counting Russia, the United States, the European Union, Turkey, and Egypt among its participants.

