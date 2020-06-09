UrduPoint.com
Russia, Italy Discuss Kick-Starting Tourism After Lockdown Lifted

Tue 09th June 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Russian and Italian officials met by video on Monday to discuss future efforts to kick-start tourist travel between the countries after coronavirus curbs ground it to a halt, the Italian embassy said.

"They discussed possible cooperation initiatives to try and quickly revive tourist flows between the two countries...

as soon as the remaining restrictions on international travel imposed due to the pandemic are lifted," the embassy said in a statement on Facebook.

The diplomatic mission said that Italy was the third most popular destination for Russian travelers, with more than 1.2 million Russians going there in 2019.

The conference call was set up between Italian Ambassador to Russia Pasquale Terracciano, Undersecretary for Culture Lorenza Bonaccorsi, and Zarina Doguzova, director of the Russian state agency in charge of tourism.

