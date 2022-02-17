UrduPoint.com

Russia, Italy Discuss Upcoming Opportunities For Top-Level Contacts - Lavrov

Russia, Italy Discuss Upcoming Opportunities for Top-Level Contacts - Lavrov

Russia and Italy are discussing upcoming opportunities for holding contacts at the top level, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Russia and Italy are discussing upcoming opportunities for holding contacts at the top level, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"There is an understanding that our leaders are interested in continuing such contacts, and we are discussing upcoming opportunities with our Italian colleagues," Lavrov told reporters following talks with his Italian counterpart in Moscow.

