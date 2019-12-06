UrduPoint.com
Russia-Italy Foreign, Defense Ministers' Talks In 2+2 Format Could Be Held In 2020 - Rome

Fri 06th December 2019

Russia-Italy Foreign, Defense Ministers' Talks in 2+2 Format Could Be Held in 2020 - Rome

The meeting of the Russian and Italian foreign and defense ministers in the so-called 2+2 format is planned to be held in 2020, while exact dates are being negotiated by Moscow and Rome, Italian Undersecretary of State for Foreign Affairs Manlio Di Stefano told Sputnik

On October 11, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Rome hosted talks aimed at preparing the meeting of Russian and Italian ministers in the '2+2' format.

"Now the parties continue the dialogue on a date of the meeting. It is very difficult to gather four such important ministers in one place," Di Stefano said, adding that the meeting could be held in 2020.

On October 11, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Rome hosted talks aimed at preparing the meeting of Russian and Italian ministers in the '2+2' format.

