Russia-Italy Foreign, Defense Ministers' Talks in 2+2 Format Could Be Held in 2020 - Rome

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) The meeting of the Russian and Italian foreign and defense ministers in the so-called 2+2 format is planned to be held in 2020, while exact dates are being negotiated by Moscow and Rome, Italian Undersecretary of State for Foreign Affairs Manlio Di Stefano told Sputnik.

"Now the parties continue the dialogue on a date of the meeting. It is very difficult to gather four such important ministers in one place," Di Stefano said, adding that the meeting could be held in 2020.

On October 11, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Rome hosted talks aimed at preparing the meeting of Russian and Italian ministers in the '2+2' format.