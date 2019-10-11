Russia, Italy Preparing Foreign, Defense Ministers' Talks in 2+2 Format - Foreign Ministry

- Home
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 11:12 PM
Talks were held in Rome on Friday to prepare a meeting of the Russian and Italian foreign and defense ministers , the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement
"Rome hosted talks to prepare a meeting of the foreign and defense ministers of the Russian Federation and the Italian Republic in the 2+2 format," the ministry said.