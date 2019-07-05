Russia, Italy to Coordinate Efforts Aimed at Resolving Libyan Crisis - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Russia and Italy will continue to coordinate their efforts toward finding a political settlement to the crisis in Libya , which currently progressively deteriorates, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday at a joint press conference following talks with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

"We agreed to continue the coordination of efforts toward peaceful settlement in Libya, where, unfortunately, the situation deteriorates, the terrorist threat is on the rise, and the number of victims increases. We both believe that is important for the military-political forces in Libya to establish ceasefire, launch a dialogue, take measures for restoring the political process aimed at overcoming the country's breakdown and forming unified efficient state institutions," Putin said.