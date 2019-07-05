UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Italy To Coordinate Efforts Aimed At Resolving Libyan Crisis - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 12:13 AM

Russia, Italy to Coordinate Efforts Aimed at Resolving Libyan Crisis - Putin

Russia and Italy will continue to coordinate their efforts toward finding a political settlement to the crisis in Libya, which currently progressively deteriorates, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday at a joint press conference following talks with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Russia and Italy will continue to coordinate their efforts toward finding a political settlement to the crisis in Libya, which currently progressively deteriorates, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday at a joint press conference following talks with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

"We agreed to continue the coordination of efforts toward peaceful settlement in Libya, where, unfortunately, the situation deteriorates, the terrorist threat is on the rise, and the number of victims increases. We both believe that is important for the military-political forces in Libya to establish ceasefire, launch a dialogue, take measures for restoring the political process aimed at overcoming the country's breakdown and forming unified efficient state institutions," Putin said.

Related Topics

Terrorist Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin Italy Libya

Recent Stories

Cricket: World Cup table

3 minutes ago

Putin Says Discussed Protection of Christians in M ..

3 minutes ago

Greek Police Detain Leader of Extreme Right-Wing G ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Expresses Hope Italy Will Become Partner of ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan's World Cup mission impossible

7 minutes ago

Nurses stage protest over disruption of electricit ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.