Russia, Italy to Develop Cooperation in Genetics, Medicine, Pharmaceuticals - Putin

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Russia and Italy will develop bilateral cooperation in such areas as genetics, medicines and pharmaceutical industry, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Bilateral ties in the field of high technologies are expanding.

According to a program of cooperation until 2023 that has recently been developed, Russian and Italian research institutes will cooperate in such areas as genetics, medicine, pharmaceuticals," Putin said following his talks with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

Putin and Conte held a meeting earlier in the day in Italian capital city of Rome.