UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Itself To Determine 'Red Lines' In Dialogue With US - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 08:45 PM

Russia Itself to Determine 'Red Lines' in Dialogue With US - Lavrov

Russia will decide on the so-called red lines when discussing issues of their international agenda with the United States, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Russia will decide on the so-called red lines when discussing issues of their international agenda with the United States, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"It will be up to us to determine the topics on which we will be invited to cooperate, and the forms of such cooperation. And the red lines that we will not cross when discussing the international agenda will also be decided by the Russian Federation. This also fully applies to strategic stability," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with his Sierra Leone counterpart, David John Francis.

The Russian minister recalled that Moscow had repeatedly outlined its approach to strategic stability, saying that everything that affects it nuclear and non-nuclear weapons, offensive and defensive weapons must be on the table.

"We want to look at those areas of bilateral relations and international agenda where our interests may coincide, and where we can find a balance of interests on the basis of equality and mutual respect," Lavrov added.

The diplomat also said that Moscow would respond not to Washington's rhetoric about the wish to normalize relations, but only concrete actions.

US-Russia relations have long been strained. They took a further downward turn last month with new US sanctions and a reduction in diplomatic relations.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Nuclear David United States Sierra Leone May

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture celebrates International Museum Day

2 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of EIA Board of D ..

17 minutes ago

Authorities directed to abstain from appointing ma ..

7 minutes ago

Veteran Pashto poet Salim Raaz passes away

7 minutes ago

Tutu gets vaccine as South Africa launches large-s ..

7 minutes ago

Shibli emphasized educational institutions to focu ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.