UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Jails Man For Planning School Shooting

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 03:05 PM

Russia jails man for planning school shooting

Russian officials said Wednesday a 20-year-old man planning a mass shooting including detonating explosives at a technical college in Siberia was jailed for 10 years

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Russian officials said Wednesday a 20-year-old man planning a mass shooting including detonating explosives at a technical college in Siberia was jailed for 10 years.

News of the ruling comes one week after a former student of a school in the central Russian city of Kazan shot dead seven students and two teachers in the country's worst mass shooting in years.

The Buryatia region branch of the Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said in a statement the man was found guilty of several charges including making explosives and preparing a mass attack.

"By a court verdict, the young man was sentenced to 10 years in prison with a fine of 15,000 rubles ($200, 170 Euros) in a strict regime prison colony," it said.

Investigators said the man in 2019 had blown up an empty residential building in the countryside in preparation for the attack and had purchased a pistol, gas masks, black masks and remote controls for detonating improvised explosive devices.

They said he had tried but failed to recruit three others to carry out the attack.

Their statement claimed the man had in 2018 carried out extensive research of school shootings online and that he decided to carry out a similar attack at a technical school in Ulan-Ude, the regional capital.

The statement said the man had entered the facility several times posing as a prospective student, but that the attack was ultimately thwarted by the regional Federal Security Service (FSB).

He was deemed of sound mind and health, it added.

Russia has relatively few school shootings due to normally tight security in education facilities and the difficulty of buying firearms legally, although it is possible to register hunting rifles.

The FSB says it has prevented dozens of armed attacks on schools in recent years.

In February 2020, the FSB said it had detained two teenagers on suspicion of plotting an attack on a school in the city of Saratov with weapons and homemade explosives.

Last week's attack in Kazan however rocked the country.

In the aftermath, President Vladimir Putin called on lawmakers to toughen gun control laws and other senior officials demanded stricter regulation of the internet.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Internet Education Russia Student Fine Young Man Vladimir Putin Saratov Kazan February Gas 2018 2019 2020 Court

Recent Stories

UK nods Pakistan, Indian teams for entry for upcom ..

26 minutes ago

Ukraine, China hold online forum to boost agricult ..

32 seconds ago

Iron ore futures close lower

34 seconds ago

Over one lac persons have been vaccinated in Multa ..

10 minutes ago

Russian-Saudi Intergovernmental Commission to Conv ..

10 minutes ago

Hot, humid weather likely in Karachi on Thursday

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.