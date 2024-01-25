Russia Jails Nationalist Critic Girkin For Four Years
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2024 | 05:57 PM
Russian nationalist and ex-rebel commander Igor Girkin, whose pro-Moscow militants sparked a decade-long armed conflict in east Ukraine, was jailed for four years Thursday after repeatedly criticising the Kremlin
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Russian nationalist and ex-rebel commander Igor Girkin, whose pro-Moscow militants sparked a decade-long armed conflict in east Ukraine, was jailed for four years Thursday after repeatedly criticising the Kremlin.
Girkin, who also goes by the pseudonym "Strelkov", was instrumental in fomenting the conflict between Kremlin-backed separatists and Kyiv's armed forces in Ukraine's Donbas region in 2014.
The Moscow City Court said it had found the 53-year-old guilty of "public calls to carry out extremist activities", and that he would serve his sentence in a general regime colony.
"I serve the Fatherland!" Girkin yelled out after the verdict was read out. His followers had gathered outside the court earlier.
He was arrested last year on "extremism" charges after months of public attacks on Russia's military leaders and President Vladimir Putin, whom he chided for not pushing a more aggressive offensive against Ukraine.
Recent Stories
Bilawal proposes Asif Ali Zardari’s name for Presidency
Govt’s clear direction must for just & holistic renewable energy transition: ..
Art exhibition held at PAC
Muslim shopfronts torn down in Mumbai after religious clashes
20 outlaws arrested, drugs, weapons recovered
Interior Minister directs ICT administration to setup cheap markets
No political party except PML-N made substantial contributions, says Maryam Nawa ..
Future Fest 3rd edition at Expo from Jan 26-28
The Punjab University Hailey College of Banking & Finance (HCBF) organizes works ..
PU organises int’l moot on ‘3D Printed and Energy Conversion Materials’
Democratic system meant to serve people, not vice versa: Solangi
Foolproof security arrangements being ensured in the high-security zone during p ..
More Stories From World
-
Muslim shopfronts torn down in Mumbai after religious clashes30 seconds ago
-
Deadly fighting grinds on in Gaza's Khan Yunis37 minutes ago
-
Russia jails nationalist critic Girkin for four years37 minutes ago
-
Australia v West Indies 2nd Test scoreboard47 minutes ago
-
South Korean ruling party MP attacked in street: Yonhap1 hour ago
-
Uncertainty hangs over Russia's version of POW plane crash1 hour ago
-
Pioneering MP hails disability reform in Spain1 hour ago
-
China's energy storage capacity soars to support clean energy transition2 hours ago
-
China's Gansu reports robust foreign trade growth with ASEAN in 20232 hours ago
-
Guerreiro gets Bayern back on track as Union coach clashes with Sane2 hours ago
-
Japanese man sentenced to death in anime arson trial2 hours ago
-
China's ecological environment improves steadily in 20232 hours ago