Russia-Japan Anti-Piracy Naval Drills To Be Held In Gulf Of Aden In Late January

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 08:48 PM

Russian-Japanese anti-piracy naval exercises in the Gulf of Aden will take place in late January, and will involve, for the first time, a task force from Russia's Baltic Fleet, Admiral Alexander Nosatov, the commander of the Baltic Fleet, said Monday

"The ships of the Baltic Fleet took part in similar exercises with other countries, but never with the Japanese Navy ... Anti-piracy exercises are upcoming, they will start sometime after the 20th of January, the planning stage is underway," Nosatov told reporters.

According to the fleet commander, the Baltic Fleet's Yaroslav Mudry frigate, the Viktor Konetsky seagoing tug and the Yelnya tanker, which are currently escorting civilian vessels in the Gulf of Aden, will take part in the maneuvers.

Nosatov added that the Russian and Japanese naval ships will practice joint maneuvering, rescue at sea, and assistance to civilian vessels in pirate-infested waters.

