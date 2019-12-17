UrduPoint.com
Russia-Japan Intergovernmental Commission To Meet In Moscow Of December 18

Faizan Hashmi 4 seconds ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) The next session of the Russian-Japanese intergovernmental commission on trade and economic issues will take place in Moscow on December 18, the Russian Economic Development Ministry said on Monday.

"On December 18, at Skolkovo Innovation Center, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will hold the 15th session of the joint intergovernmental commission o trade and economic issues," the statement said.

After the session, the ministers will make a joint statement for media.

The Russian-Japanese relations have been improving for several years with the countries actively developing their bilateral economic cooperation, including on the disputed Southern Kuril Islands.

