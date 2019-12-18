UrduPoint.com
Russia-Japan Intergovernmental Committee On Trade To Meet On Wednesday In Moscow

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 10:10 AM

Russia-Japan Intergovernmental Committee on Trade to Meet on Wednesday in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) The 15th session of the Russia-Japan Intergovernmental Committee on Trade and Economic Issues will take place in Moscow on Wednesday.

The meeting will be chaired by Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi at Skolkovo Innovation Center, according to the Russian Economic Development Ministry.

In September, Oreshkin said that one of the committee's key tasks was to strengthen economic cooperation between two countries.

