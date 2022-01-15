UrduPoint.com

Russia, Japan Issue Tsunami Warnings After Tonga Volcano Eruption

January 15, 2022

Tsunami warnings were issued on Saturday for Russia's Kuril Islands and Japan after a massive undersea volcanic eruption in the island country of Tonga caused a wave surge in the Pacific

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2022) Tsunami warnings were issued on Saturday for Russia's Kuril Islands and Japan after a massive undersea volcanic eruption in the island country of Tonga caused a wave surge in the Pacific.

The Russian emergency authorities in the Pacific coast district of Sakhalin told Sputnik that the underwater eruption could trigger waves of up to 20 centimeters (8 inches) in the Kurils.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said it expected surge waves of up to 3 meters (10 feet) to reach the Amami and Tokara Islands, both part of the Ryukyu archipelago stretching southwest to Taiwan.

