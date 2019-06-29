Russia, Japan May Launch Joint Activities on Nuclear Energy in Third Countries - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia is studying the possibility to carry out joint activities with Japan on nuclear energy in third countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday after talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Russia is studying the possibility to carry out joint activities with Japan on nuclear energy in third countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday after talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"[Russian state nuclear energy corporation] Rosatom continues effort on eliminating the consequences of the Fukushima accident. We are also working on a range of initiatives related to reprocessing of spent nuclear fuel and to possible joint activities in third countries," Putin said.