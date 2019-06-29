UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Japan May Launch Joint Activities On Nuclear Energy In Third Countries - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 04:43 PM

Russia, Japan May Launch Joint Activities on Nuclear Energy in Third Countries - Putin

Russia is studying the possibility to carry out joint activities with Japan on nuclear energy in third countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday after talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Russia is studying the possibility to carry out joint activities with Japan on nuclear energy in third countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday after talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"[Russian state nuclear energy corporation] Rosatom continues effort on eliminating the consequences of the Fukushima accident. We are also working on a range of initiatives related to reprocessing of spent nuclear fuel and to possible joint activities in third countries," Putin said.

Related Topics

Accident Prime Minister Russia Nuclear Fukushima Vladimir Putin Japan

Recent Stories

Mother-daughter killed over witchcraft allegation ..

11 minutes ago

Probes show Russia staged Skripal attack from Lond ..

11 minutes ago

Swiss police fire water cannon, stun grenades at C ..

13 minutes ago

Deadly Philippine bombing likely a suicide attack: ..

13 minutes ago

Secretary aviation for making "Radio to Makkah" in ..

13 minutes ago

Govt to launch crackdown on money laundering by pl ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.