Russia, Japan Must Aim to Conclude Peace Treaty Despite Difficulties - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Russia and Japan must look for ways to conclude a peace treaty, it is very difficult, but it is in the interests of both countries, and work towards this goal will continue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"We understand perfectly well, and President Putin has a clear political will, that we need to look for ways to conclude a peace treaty with Japan. And these attempts, this work will continue, because it is in our interests," Peskov said during a meeting with students at the Higher school of Economics.

"We want this, Prime Minister Abe wants this, many members of his leadership share this desire, but it is very, very difficult," he added.