Russia, Japan Note Progress in Dialogue on Peace Treaty - Putin After Talks With Abe

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Both Russia and Japan note progress in their dialogue on the long-awaited peace treaty, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday after talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, praising the efforts of the two countries' foreign ministers.

"We have obviously discussed with Mr. Abe the peace treaty problem. We have noted positively that the foreign ministers of the two countries have established a substantive dialogue on this matter, which is quite complicated and sensitive for both countries. Dialogue will continue," Putin said.