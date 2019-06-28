UrduPoint.com
Russia, Japan Plan To Seal Energy Contracts During Putin's Visit To Osaka - Novak

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russia and Japan plan to sign a number of energy contracts during Russian President Vladimir Putin's time at the G20 summit in Osaka, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday following a Russian-Japanese Consultative Energy Council meeting.

"There will be a number of new projects, and several contracts will be signed on the margins of the G20 summit," Novak said.

He noted that prospective areas for cooperation included Russia's liquefied natural gas projects, the development of hydrogen energy, and renewable energy.

In the meantime, Japanese Economy Minister Hiroshige Seko noted that the energy sector contributed greatly to the development of bilateral trade and investment relations.

"I hope that in the future ... we will be able to reach even greater results in the energy sector and these results would benefit all citizens of our countries," Seko said at the meeting of the council.

The leaders of the G20 gathered in Osaka for a two-day summit on Thursday. They are discussing a wide variety of issues, including global security, trade relations and the threat of global terrorism.

