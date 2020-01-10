UrduPoint.com
Russia, Japan Still Disagree On US Missile Defense Systems - Deputy Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 07:35 PM

Russia, Japan Still Disagree on US Missile Defense Systems - Deputy Foreign Minister

Moscow and Tokyo have been unable to reach consensus on Japan's readiness to deploy the United States' Aegis Ashore missile defense systems on its territory, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Friday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Moscow and Tokyo have been unable to reach consensus on Japan's readiness to deploy the United States' Aegis Ashore missile defense systems on its territory, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Friday.

"We heard Japan outline the same view as before. We are not convinced," the deputy minister told reporters after a new round of a strategic dialogue.

"We do not think that the deployment of these systems [Aegis Ashore] will serve solely to protect Japan," Ryabkov said.

