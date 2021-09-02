Russia, Japan to Cooperate in Field of Sustainable Energy - Ministry

Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov and Japanese Economy Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama signed a declaration of intent to mutually cooperate in the field of sustainable energy within the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), the Russian Energy Ministry said on Thursday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov and Japanese Economy Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama signed a declaration of intent to mutually cooperate in the field of sustainable energy within the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), the Russian Energy Ministry said on Thursday.

"The document is aimed at the development of promising projects in the production and supply of Russian LNG [liquefied natural gas] and gas condensate, renewable energy sources, hydrogen production, gas chemistry products, ammonia [production], as well as projects for carbon capture, storage, utilization and processing," a statement published on the ministry's Telegram channel read.

Earlier in the day, Russia's gas manufacturer Novatek and the Japanese Economy Ministry signed a memorandum of cooperation to support initiatives for the production and sale of ammonia and hydrogen in a ceremony attended by the ministers.

"We attach great importance to cooperation in the field of hydrogen energy in the context of the need to jointly promote the interests of Russian and Japanese energy companies on the global market, establish an effective exchange of information and jointly search for growth points to achieve global technological leadership," Shulginov was quoted as saying.

The sixth edition of the EEF, which is taking place from September 2-4 at the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Russia's Vladivostok, is aimed at developing business ties and attracting national and international investors to Russia's Far East.