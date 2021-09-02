UrduPoint.com

Russia, Japan To Cooperate In Field Of Sustainable Energy - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 07:15 PM

Russia, Japan to Cooperate in Field of Sustainable Energy - Ministry

Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov and Japanese Economy Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama signed a declaration of intent to mutually cooperate in the field of sustainable energy within the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), the Russian Energy Ministry said on Thursday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov and Japanese Economy Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama signed a declaration of intent to mutually cooperate in the field of sustainable energy within the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), the Russian Energy Ministry said on Thursday.

"The document is aimed at the development of promising projects in the production and supply of Russian LNG [liquefied natural gas] and gas condensate, renewable energy sources, hydrogen production, gas chemistry products, ammonia [production], as well as projects for carbon capture, storage, utilization and processing," a statement published on the ministry's Telegram channel read.

Earlier in the day, Russia's gas manufacturer Novatek and the Japanese Economy Ministry signed a memorandum of cooperation to support initiatives for the production and sale of ammonia and hydrogen in a ceremony attended by the ministers.

"We attach great importance to cooperation in the field of hydrogen energy in the context of the need to jointly promote the interests of Russian and Japanese energy companies on the global market, establish an effective exchange of information and jointly search for growth points to achieve global technological leadership," Shulginov was quoted as saying.

The sixth edition of the EEF, which is taking place from September 2-4 at the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Russia's Vladivostok, is aimed at developing business ties and attracting national and international investors to Russia's Far East.

Related Topics

Exchange Business Russia Sale Vladivostok September Gas Market From

Recent Stories

Senate body expresses deep sorrow on sad demise o ..

Senate body expresses deep sorrow on sad demise of Syed Ali Gilani

1 minute ago
 National flag at Governor House fly half-mast to m ..

National flag at Governor House fly half-mast to mourn demise of Gilani

1 minute ago
 TESCO notifies power shutdown on various feeders

TESCO notifies power shutdown on various feeders

1 minute ago
 US to Provide Over $45Mln in Additional Humanitari ..

US to Provide Over $45Mln in Additional Humanitarian Assistance for Ukraine - Bl ..

3 minutes ago
 US stocks gain on improving labor data

US stocks gain on improving labor data

3 minutes ago
 European Regulator Sees No Urgent Need of Booster ..

European Regulator Sees No Urgent Need of Booster Shots for Those Fully Vaccinat ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.