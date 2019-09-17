Russia, Japan to Create Conditions for Peace Treaty - Russian Security Council Chief

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) Russia and Japan need to sign a peace treaty, the countries will create conditions for that, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said Tuesday, after a meeting with head of the Japanese National Security Council Secretariat, Shigeru Kitamura.

"We have touched upon the issues that concern Japan and Russia, first of all in terms of security, and agreed that we will decrease [the number of] issues where there is lack of understanding, work on aligning our positions and thus increase mutual trust," Patrushev told reporters.

When asked whether the two discussed a peace treaty between Russia and Japan, Patrushev said, "the treaty must be agreed."

"We have to create conditions for that, this is what we will be doing," he said.