Russia, Japan To Launch First Joint Pilot Tourism Project In Kurils In October - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 01:16 PM

Russia, Japan to Launch First Joint Pilot Tourism Project in Kurils in October - Reports

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed at a meeting on the first joint project to start tours to the Southern Kuril Islands in October this year, Japanese media reported on Thursday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed at a meeting on the first joint project to start tours to the Southern Kuril Islands in October this year, Japanese media reported on Thursday.

The Kyodo news agency did not specify which of the four Kuril Islands that Japan claims as theirs will be chosen as a new tourist destination. The project will be implemented as part of the joint economic activities on these islands.

Both Moscow and Tokyo claim the Southern Kurils, a dispute that has prevented the two countries from concluding a WWII peace treaty. The sides are currently engaged in talks on the peace agreement.

