Russia, Japan To Make Effort To Take Bilateral Relations To New Level - Putin

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 18 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 05:18 PM

Russia, Japan to Make Effort to Take Bilateral Relations to New Level - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Russia and Japan would engage in thorough work in order to take their relations to a qualitatively new level

"We assume that we have thorough work ahead on taking the Russian-Japanese relations to a qualitatively new level," Putin said after talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"We assume that we have thorough work ahead on taking the Russian-Japanese relations to a qualitatively new level," Putin said after talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

More Stories From World

