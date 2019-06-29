Russia, Japan to Make Effort to Take Bilateral Relations to New Level - Putin

(@imziishan)

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Russia and Japan would engage in thorough work in order to take their relations to a qualitatively new level.

"We assume that we have thorough work ahead on taking the Russian-Japanese relations to a qualitatively new level," Putin said after talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.