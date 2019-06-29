Russia, Japan To Make Effort To Take Bilateral Relations To New Level - Putin
OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Russia and Japan would engage in thorough work in order to take their relations to a qualitatively new level.
"We assume that we have thorough work ahead on taking the Russian-Japanese relations to a qualitatively new level," Putin said after talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.