Russia-Japan Trade in First Quarter of 2023 Down 41% - Russian Embassy

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) Due to Tokyo's unconstructive position, Japan-Russia trade dropped by 41 percent in the first quarter of 2023, deputy head of the diplomatic mission Gennady Ovechko said in an interview with Sputnik.

"(Japan's) business circles are under unprecedented pressure from both local authorities and from abroad. Negative dynamics can also be seen in trade. In 2022, it neared $20 billion (a drop of 8.9 percent); Japanese exports to Russia significantly fell to $4.67 billion (a drop of 40.5 percent)," Ovechko said.

He said imports from Russia grew by 8.8 percent to $15.38 billion.