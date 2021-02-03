Russia, Jordan Have Prospects for Cooperation in Defense Industry, Nuclear Energy - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Russia and Jordan have good prospects for nuclear energy and military cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We acknowledged that we have good prospects for further cooperation in the fields of energy, in particular of nuclear [energy], in humanitarian, educational [areas] and in the military field," Lavrov said during a joint press conference with his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi.

The top Russian diplomat added that Moscow and Amman confirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening cooperation in all areas.