UrduPoint.com

Russia Just Started Examining Nord Stream Pipelines, No Official Results Yet - Novak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Russia Just Started Examining Nord Stream Pipelines, No Official Results Yet - Novak

GROZNY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) Russia has just begun to examine the Nord Stream pipelines, there are no official results yet, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

"There are no official papers yet. There are still examinations going on. Of course, they report to Gazprom's management from the field. I think there is some information, but I cannot say it.

Work is going on every day, they have just started work," Novak said, answering the question of whether there are preliminary results of the examination of the Nord Stream pipelines.

 Suspected explosions occurred on September 26 at three of the four strings of Nord Stream 1 and 2 underwater pipelines built to carry a combined annual 110 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Europe. The bombing halted gas deliveries to Germany ahead of the cold season, prompting a gas price hike and a scramble for alternative sources in the European Union

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Europe European Union Germany Nord Price September Gas From Billion

Recent Stories

Mohammad Hafeez departs for Australia as ICC ambas ..

Mohammad Hafeez departs for Australia as ICC ambassador

42 minutes ago
 Court extends for further two days physical remand ..

Court extends for further two days physical remand of Dost Muhammad Mazari

1 hour ago
 ECNEC Okays modified PC-1 for ML-1 project

ECNEC Okays modified PC-1 for ML-1 project

2 hours ago
 Mehwish Hayat stuns fans with latest video

Mehwish Hayat stuns fans with latest video

2 hours ago
 UN appoints Punjab IGP Faisal Shahkar as police ad ..

UN appoints Punjab IGP Faisal Shahkar as police adviser

3 hours ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round seven to start tomorrow

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round seven to start tomorrow

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.