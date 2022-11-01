Russia Just Started Examining Nord Stream Pipelines, No Official Results Yet - Novak

(@FahadShabbir)

GROZNY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) Russia has just begun to examine the Nord Stream pipelines, there are no official results yet, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

"There are no official papers yet. There are still examinations going on. Of course, they report to Gazprom's management from the field. I think there is some information, but I cannot say it.

Work is going on every day, they have just started work," Novak said, answering the question of whether there are preliminary results of the examination of the Nord Stream pipelines.

Suspected explosions occurred on September 26 at three of the four strings of Nord Stream 1 and 2 underwater pipelines built to carry a combined annual 110 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Europe. The bombing halted gas deliveries to Germany ahead of the cold season, prompting a gas price hike and a scramble for alternative sources in the European Union.