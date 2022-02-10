Russia, Kazakhstan Agree on Procedure for Recognizing COVID Certificates - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

The health ministries of Russia and Kazakhstan have agreed on the procedure for recognizing COVID-19 vaccination certificates, the work is now underway to ensure the protection of data and medical secrecy, Alexander Sternik, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's Third CIS Department, told Sputnik

The diplomat recalled that the production of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V was launched in the city of Karagandy in late 2021, adding that the results of the vaccine study were positive.

"On the basis of the existing political decision, the health ministries of Russia and Kazakhstan agreed on the procedure for recognizing vaccination certificates. 'Digital' ministries have joined the work in order to ensure reliable protection of personal data, medical secrecy, and so on," Sternik said.