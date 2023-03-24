Russia, Kazakhstan Allies, Bilateral Relations Will Further Develop - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) Russian and Kazakhstan are allies and great friends, bilateral relations between the two will further develop, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Russia and Kazakhstan are allies, great friends. We value our bilateral relations and will develop them further," Peskov told reporters when asked whether possible Western pressure on Kazakhstan can affect the countries' relations.