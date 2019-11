Russia, Kazakhstan Discussing SSJ100 Deliveries - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

(@imziishan)

OMSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Russia and Kazakhstan are negotiating the supply of Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) aircraft, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told Sputnik Thursday.

"Indeed, I can confirm that talks are underway, rather successfully," Rudenko said.