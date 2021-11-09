UrduPoint.com

Russia, Kazakhstan Regularly Analyze Threats Emanating From Afghanistan - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Russia and Kazakhstan regularly jointly analyze the terrorist and drug threats emanating from Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Together we regularly analyze the terrorist and drug threats emanating from Afghanistan," Lavrov wrote in an article for the Rossiyskaya Gazeta government daily.

"From consonant positions, we are building a dialogue with the de facto authorities of that country - in the interests of a lasting intra-Afghan settlement and elimination of multifaceted challenges on the southern borders of the CIS," he said.

