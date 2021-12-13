UrduPoint.com

Russia, Kazakhstan Resolve To Improve Baikonur's Ecological Health - Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 08:50 PM

Russia, Kazakhstan Resolve to Improve Baikonur's Ecological Health - Government

Russia and Kazakhstan are determined to improve the ecology at the Baikonur cosmodrome and its surroundings, the Kazakh government said on Monday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) - Russia and Kazakhstan are determined to improve the ecology at the Baikonur cosmodrome and its surroundings, the Kazakh government said on Monday.

The seventh Russia-Kazakhstan intergovernmental commission, headed by Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar and Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov, was held in Nur-Sultan on Monday.

"The parties have thoroughly discussed the issues of lease termination, decommissioning and disposal of unused launch base objects, as well as the significance of the cosmodrome and the area's ecological health," the government said in a statement following the commission's meeting.

The commission payed the utmost attention to Baiterek, a joint project aiming at creating more eco-friendly carrier rocket launches at Baikonur, discussed the rational use of the cosmodrome property, and agreed to work toward infrastructure modernization and improving Baikonur city's living standards.

The sides drafted a plan of the activities and set deadlines.

The joint Russia-Kazakhstan project Baiterek was initiated in 2004 as part of the implementation of Kazakhstan's space program, to obtain independent access to space and to decrease highly toxic heptyl-amyl emissions.

Russia has been leasing the Baikonur cosmodrome since 1995. Last year, the lease agreement was extended until 2050.�

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Kazakhstan December Government Agreement

Recent Stories

PSG to face Real Madrid in Champions League last 1 ..

PSG to face Real Madrid in Champions League last 16 after draw farce

1 minute ago
 Dubai Customs celebrates winning DGE’s Elite Awa ..

Dubai Customs celebrates winning DGE’s Elite Award 2020-2021

1 hour ago
 Some 50% Ukrainians Think Their Rights Are Violate ..

Some 50% Ukrainians Think Their Rights Are Violated, Down From 58% - Report

2 minutes ago
 Swiss Court Upholds Ruling to Extradite Russian Ci ..

Swiss Court Upholds Ruling to Extradite Russian Citizen Klyushin to US

2 minutes ago
 German Government on Position on Nord Stream 2: Co ..

German Government on Position on Nord Stream 2: Compliance Check Needed

2 minutes ago
 KP Governor formally launches Ber plantation at Ka ..

KP Governor formally launches Ber plantation at Karak

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.