NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) - Russia and Kazakhstan are determined to improve the ecology at the Baikonur cosmodrome and its surroundings, the Kazakh government said on Monday.

The seventh Russia-Kazakhstan intergovernmental commission, headed by Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar and Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov, was held in Nur-Sultan on Monday.

"The parties have thoroughly discussed the issues of lease termination, decommissioning and disposal of unused launch base objects, as well as the significance of the cosmodrome and the area's ecological health," the government said in a statement following the commission's meeting.

The commission payed the utmost attention to Baiterek, a joint project aiming at creating more eco-friendly carrier rocket launches at Baikonur, discussed the rational use of the cosmodrome property, and agreed to work toward infrastructure modernization and improving Baikonur city's living standards.

The sides drafted a plan of the activities and set deadlines.

The joint Russia-Kazakhstan project Baiterek was initiated in 2004 as part of the implementation of Kazakhstan's space program, to obtain independent access to space and to decrease highly toxic heptyl-amyl emissions.

Russia has been leasing the Baikonur cosmodrome since 1995. Last year, the lease agreement was extended until 2050.�