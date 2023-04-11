Russia, Kazakhstan See 'Great Potential' in Nuclear, Gas Cooperation - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Russia and Kazakhstan agree that their cooperation on peaceful nuclear programs and natural gas trade could be beneficial for both nations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday.

"We see energy as one of the areas where joint efforts could pay off.

We see a great potential in cooperation on both peaceful uses of nuclear energy and in the implementation of a roadmap for gas cooperation," Lavrov told a news conference in Moscow.

Lavrov said, standing alongside visiting Kazakhstan Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu, that energy cooperation was at the core of Russia's and Kazakhstan's economic security. Russia is also deepening cooperation with its Central Asian neighbor in transit transport and logistics, he added.