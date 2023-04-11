Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Russia, Kazakhstan See 'Great Potential' In Nuclear, Gas Cooperation - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Russia, Kazakhstan See 'Great Potential' in Nuclear, Gas Cooperation - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Russia and Kazakhstan agree that their cooperation on peaceful nuclear programs and natural gas trade could be beneficial for both nations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday.

"We see energy as one of the areas where joint efforts could pay off.

We see a great potential in cooperation on both peaceful uses of nuclear energy and in the implementation of a roadmap for gas cooperation," Lavrov told a news conference in Moscow.

Lavrov said, standing alongside visiting Kazakhstan Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu, that energy cooperation was at the core of Russia's and Kazakhstan's economic security. Russia is also deepening cooperation with its Central Asian neighbor in transit transport and logistics, he added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Nuclear Kazakhstan Gas Asia

Recent Stories

Govt paying attention to exploit potential of indi ..

Govt paying attention to exploit potential of indigenous energy resources

13 minutes ago
 UAE-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Grou ..

UAE-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group discusses relations with Aze ..

30 minutes ago
 PM vows to steer Pakistan out of crises as PDM gov ..

PM vows to steer Pakistan out of crises as PDM govt completes one-year period

59 minutes ago
 Govt starts work on business plan for Radio Pakist ..

Govt starts work on business plan for Radio Pakistan: Info Minister

1 hour ago
 Emirates to offer daily flights to Toronto from 20 ..

Emirates to offer daily flights to Toronto from 20 April

2 hours ago
 The Premiere Of The Play «Fragi» Took Place In K ..

The Premiere Of The Play «Fragi» Took Place In Kyrgyzstan

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.