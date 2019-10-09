UrduPoint.com
Russia, Kazakhstan To Do Utmost To Back Work Of Syrian Constitutional Committee - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 03:53 PM

Russia, Kazakhstan to Do Utmost to Back Work of Syrian Constitutional Committee - Lavrov

Moscow and Nur-Sultan will make every effort to ensure that the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee results in the implementation of UN decisions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday during his visit to Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Moscow and Nur-Sultan will make every effort to ensure that the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee results in the implementation of UN decisions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday during his visit to Kazakhstan.

The Syrian Constitutional Committee is set to convene for the first time in Geneva on October 30. The body is tasked with reviewing Syria's main law, which is expected to launch a political settlement in the country following years of war. The committee comprises 150 members, with equal representation from Syria's government, opposition and civil society.

"We noted the effectiveness of the Astana negotiating platform to moving forward Syrian settlement. It was within this format that the [Syrian ceasefire] guarantor countries managed to convince both the government and opposition to form a basis for a start of specific negotiations within the framework of the constitutional committee and agree on the procedures of this body," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with his Kazakh counterpart, Mukhtar Tleuberdi.

He stressed that both countries would now seek to facilitate the work of the newly-formed committee.

"We will do our best to ensure that these agreements result in� consistent implementation of UN decisions [by the sides involved]," Lavrov stressed.

During the presser, Russia's top diplomat also reiterated his stance on the United Nations, saying that, despite natural disagreements among member states, "humanity has nothing more solid than the charter of this organization and the structure of cooperation mechanisms" that was established on its basis.

