Russia, Kazakhstan to Raise Oil Output Under OPEC+ Deal - Kazakh Energy Ministry

Russia and Kazakhstan have been singled out for an increase in oil output in February and March under a deal they reached with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) oil producers and partners on Tuesday, the Kazakh Energy Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) Russia and Kazakhstan have been singled out for an increase in oil output in February and March under a deal they reached with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) oil producers and partners on Tuesday, the Kazakh Energy Ministry said.

"State participants of the pact agreed at the meeting to extend the existing oil production quotas to February and March 2021. It provided for separate conditions for Kazakhstan and Russia that will see them step up production during the same period by 10,000 and 65,000 barrels a day, respectively," it said.

Kazakhstan will produce 1.427 million barrels a day in February and 1.437 million in March, the ministry estimated.