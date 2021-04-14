Russia, Kazakhstan to Test Joint Air Defense in 2022 - Senior Official

Russia and Kazakhstan will conduct virtual command post exercises "Regional Stability" of the joint anti-aircraft system, Yuri Grekhov, the deputy commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces, said on Wednesday

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Russia and Kazakhstan will conduct virtual command post exercises "Regional Stability" of the joint anti-aircraft system, Yuri Grekhov, the deputy commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces, said on Wednesday.

"The next computer command post exercises are scheduled for 2022 within the united anti-aircraft system of Russia and Kazakhstan under the leadership of the commander-in-chief of Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan," Grekhov said during the session of the CIS countries coordination committee on the anti-aircraft defense.

He added that in 2022, the CIS countries will also hold anti-aircraft defense command and duty staff exercises within the united CIS anti-aircraft system.

Grekhov mentioned that united CIS anti-aircraft system joint exercises "Military Cooperation-2021" are scheduled for September and will take place at training grounds in Russia, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan. Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan will test the use of aviation and anti-aircraft forces in simulated antiterrorist and combat operations.

The united CIS anti-aircraft system is based on the 1995 agreement between some former Soviet states including Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.