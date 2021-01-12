UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Keeps Air Travel With UK Suspended Through February 1 - Coronavirus Response Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 12:17 PM

Russia Keeps Air Travel With UK Suspended Through February 1 - Coronavirus Response Center

Russia extends the previously introduced suspension of its air travel with the United Kingdom through February 1, the coronavirus response center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Russia extends the previously introduced suspension of its air travel with the United Kingdom through February 1, the coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.

On December 22, Russia suspended the air travel with the UK until January 12, as a new strain of the coronavirus, which is reportedly more contagious, was discovered in the country.

"The response center ... made a decision to extend the suspension of the air travel with the UK. The restrictions, introduced to protect the health of the population, are extended until 23:59 [20:59 GMT] of February 1, 2021," the center said in a statement.

Related Topics

Russia United Kingdom January February December Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AJK PM denounces unprovoked Indian firing across L ..

10 minutes ago

Japan's Power Facilities Critically Overstretched ..

10 minutes ago

Germany reports 12,802 new coronavirus cases

27 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 41 more deaths due to COVID-19, w ..

1 hour ago

The charge of Saifee Eide Zahabi Institute of Tech ..

1 hour ago

OPPO Launches the Reno5 with Industry-Firsts AI Mi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.