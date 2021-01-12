Russia Keeps Air Travel With UK Suspended Through February 1 - Coronavirus Response Center

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Russia extends the previously introduced suspension of its air travel with the United Kingdom through February 1, the coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.

On December 22, Russia suspended the air travel with the UK until January 12, as a new strain of the coronavirus, which is reportedly more contagious, was discovered in the country.

"The response center ... made a decision to extend the suspension of the air travel with the UK. The restrictions, introduced to protect the health of the population, are extended until 23:59 [20:59 GMT] of February 1, 2021," the center said in a statement.