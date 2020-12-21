UrduPoint.com
Russia Keeps Boosting Counterterrorism Cooperation With Europe - Deputy Foreign Minister

Russia's counterterrorism cooperation with European partners is gathering steam amid the recent surge in violent attacks there, Russia's deputy foreign minister, Oleg Syromolotov, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Russia's counterterrorism cooperation with European partners is gathering steam amid the recent surge in violent attacks there, Russia's deputy foreign minister, Oleg Syromolotov, told Sputnik.

"Our cooperation with European partners keeps gaining momentum. This happens not even chiefly due to a surge in terrorist activities in Europe, but mostly due to our common understanding of the need to fight terrorism," Syromolotov said, when asked if� the partners have developed a more constructive approach to the counterterrorism cooperation with Russia amid surging extremism in the European Union.

"We positively assess our cooperation with Spain, France, Italy and some other countries," the diplomat explained.

Moscow hopes to continue cooperation with European foreign ministries and special services, the official went on to say.

"As for the new terror attacks, regardless whether we have exact information on any country or not, we should remain vigilant and not give terrorist a slightest chance to materialize their misanthropic plans," Syromolotov concluded.

