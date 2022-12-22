UrduPoint.com

Russia Keeps Demanding Access To Investigation Of Nord Stream Terrorist Attacks - Embassy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2022 | 11:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) Russia will continue to demand access to the investigation of terrorist attacks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, the Russian Embassy in the United States said on Thursday.

"We emphasize that our country will not allow the inconvenient truth about what happened to the Nord Streams to be 'swept under the carpet.' We will continue to insist on a comprehensive and transparent investigation with Russian participation," the embassy said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the Washington Post said that Western diplomatic and intelligence officials confirmed that there was no evidence that Russia was responsible for Nord Stream explosions.

The embassy welcomed the journalists' attempts to get to the truth and not engage in speculation.

"It must be assumed that the result of the reporters' research is not too convenient for those who favor vilifying Russia on every occasion.

After three months of data collection, to the disappointment of our detractors, no evidence of Russia's alleged 'involvement' has been found. Against this background, the complete silence of the administration is quite eloquent," the statement read.

The diplomatic mission emphasized that it was obvious who benefited the most from playing the "Russian card" for geopolitical and energy weakening of Europe.

On September 26, fuel leaks were registered on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines. The causes of the incidents have not yet been established. The operator, Nord Stream AG, reported that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the time frame for repair work. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office is investigating the pipeline incidents as acts of international terrorism. The European Union has also launched a probe into the incidents.

