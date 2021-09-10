UrduPoint.com

Russia 'Keeps Powder Dry' In Connection With Situation In Afghanistan - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 11:33 PM

Russia now sees no reason to believe that the situation in Afghanistan will "spill over" to neighboring countries, but "keeps powder dry," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Russia now sees no reason to believe that the situation in Afghanistan will "spill over" to neighboring countries, but "keeps powder dry," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

"We heard ...

that they [the Taliban movement, banned in Russia as a terrorist group] have no intentions, moreover, they will not create problems for their neighbors, including the countries of Central Asia, that they have no plans to invade their territory," the minister said at the All Russia-2021 forum of modern journalism.

According to him, Russia is working with Central Asian countries on the situation in Afghanistan.

"But now we have no reason to see a real threat of these turbulent events spilling over into the territory of our allies. We are doing everything to be ready for such a situation," the minister said, adding that Russia "keeps powder dry."

