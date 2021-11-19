UrduPoint.com

Russia Keeps Track Of UK Flagship Aircraft Carrier After F-35 Crash - UK Defense Secretary

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 03:44 PM

Russia Keeps Track of UK Flagship Aircraft Carrier After F-35 Crash - UK Defense Secretary

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace believes Russia routinely keeps track of the United Kingdom's aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth after one of its F-35 jets crashed into the sea right after takeoff

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace believes Russia routinely keeps track of the United Kingdom's aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth after one of its F-35 jets crashed into the sea right after takeoff.

"It is not a secret the Russians have been very interested in the carrier group both on the way out from the United Kingdom - as she's sailed and her group towards the Pacific - and now she is back in the Mediterranean," Wallace told Sky news tv channel in an interview.

The secretary also said that the UK also kept an eye on Russia, which is how the countries hopefully made sure they avoided misunderstandings and miscalculations.

On Wednesday, the UK`s F-35 jet crashed after takeoff from the HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier, compelling the pilot to eject into the Mediterranean.

