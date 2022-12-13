(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) Moscow and Nairobi are completing preparations to create an intergovernmental commission, Georgy Todua, deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of Africa, said.

"In recent years, Russian-Kenyan interaction has become more and more dynamic.

Interested partnership in the trade, economic, scientific, technical and humanitarian spheres is steadily expanding," Todua said.

"Preparations are being completed for the establishment of an intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation. The volumes of bilateral trade are steadily increasing from year to year," he said during the celebration of the 59th anniversary of Kenya's independence.

Todua said Moscow is ready to further strengthen economic relations with Nairobi, despite the difficult international situation.