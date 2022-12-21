UrduPoint.com

Russia Knows All Information About NATO Forces, Their Means Of Counteraction - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Russia Knows All Information About NATO Forces, Their Means of Counteraction - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Moscow is aware of all the information about NATO forces and the means of counteractions that they use in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"All the information about the NATO forces, the means that are actively using in the special military operation and counteraction are well known to us. You have all this, all this should be carefully analyzed, used to build our armed forces, to increase the combat capabilities of our troops, as well as domestic special services," Putin said at a meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry board.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin All

Recent Stories

Pervaiz Elahi will not remain CM as declaration is ..

Pervaiz Elahi will not remain CM as declaration is passed: Rana Sanaullah

22 minutes ago
 Islamabad police investigate break-in at Shiffa Yo ..

Islamabad police investigate break-in at Shiffa Yousafzai's home

54 minutes ago
 Controversial Tweet case: Court turns down bail pl ..

Controversial Tweet case: Court turns down bail plea of Senator Azam Swati

1 hour ago
 LCCI, Traffic Police to make joint committees to a ..

LCCI, Traffic Police to make joint committees to appoint focal person

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for exchange of intel ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for exchange of intelligence based information

4 hours ago
 Mawra Hocane offers Salam at Masjid-e-Nabvi

Mawra Hocane offers Salam at Masjid-e-Nabvi

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.