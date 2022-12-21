Russia Knows All Information About NATO Forces, Their Means of Counteraction - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Moscow is aware of all the information about NATO forces and the means of counteractions that they use in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"All the information about the NATO forces, the means that are actively using in the special military operation and counteraction are well known to us. You have all this, all this should be carefully analyzed, used to build our armed forces, to increase the combat capabilities of our troops, as well as domestic special services," Putin said at a meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry board.