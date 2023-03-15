Russia Knows Goals of US Intelligence Activities in Black Sea - Naryshkin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Russia knows about and understands in detail what the goals of US intelligence activities in the Black Sea are, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said the US MQ-9 drone fell in the Black Sea as a result of engaging in sharp maneuvering and the Russian fighter jets sent to intercept it did not come into contact with it nor used weapons against it. The ministry said the air control of the Russian Aerospace Forces recorded the flight of the drone in the region of the Crimean peninsula in the direction of the Russian border.

The US European Command, in turn, said that the incident that resulted in the complete loss of the drone involved a Russian Su-27 aircraft, which allegedly struck the drone's propeller during an "unsafe and unprofessional intercept" over the Black Sea.

"We know and understand in detail the goals the US has in connection with intelligence activities, the use of technical means, and we are trying to identify those objects and territories that are of the greatest interest to them," Naryshkin told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.