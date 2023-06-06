Russia, Kuwait Discuss Deal on Supply of Russian Tanks - Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Russia and Kuwait have discussed a possible deal on the acquisition of Russian tanks by the Gulf monarchy, Russia's new ambassador in Doha, Vladimir Zheltov, said on Tuesday.

"The Kuwaiti side has some Russian-made weapons, such as rocket launchers and armored vehicles.

There were talks about a deal for the supply of tanks. We are open to all requests from Kuwait," Zheltov was quoted as saying by Kuwaiti newspaper Al Qabas.

Zheltov presented his credentials to Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in late May.