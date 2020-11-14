UrduPoint.com
Russia, Kyrgyzstan Agree Gradual Resumption Of Financial Support For Bishkek

Sat 14th November 2020 | 09:24 PM

Kyrgyzstan and Russia have agreed a timetable for the gradual resumption of financial support from Moscow, the Kyrgyz cabinet's press office told Sputnik Saturday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) Kyrgyzstan and Russia have agreed a timetable for the gradual resumption of financial support from Moscow, the Kyrgyz cabinet's press office told Sputnik Saturday.

According to the press office's information, a meeting between Kyrgyzstan's First Vice-Premiere Artyom Novikov and Deputy Head of Russia's Presidential Administration Dmitry Kozak took place Saturday where the two sides discussed the situation in the Central Asian republic.

"The issue of the gradual resumption of financial assistance by Russia to the Kyrgyz Republic was agreed upon," a spokesman for the press service told Sputnik.

The two sides also discussed bilateral relations and economic integration.

Mass protests broke out in Kyrgyzstan in early October after the results of heated parliamentary elections were announced. Amid the clashes between the protesters and the security forces, supporters of opposition parties stormed key government buildings. Kyrgyzstan's Central Election Commission later announced that it had annulled the election results.

Stability was only restored after the voluntary resignation of President Sooronbay Jeenbekov on October 15. Power and responsibilities of the head of state have since been transferred to Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov, who himself was released from prison weeks earlier during the unrest and instated to head the government.

