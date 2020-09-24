UrduPoint.com
Russia, Kyrgyzstan Plan To Cooperate In Information Security - Cabinet

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 05:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) The Russian government has instructed the Russian Foreign Ministry to sign an agreement with Kyrgyzstan on cooperation in international information security, the cabinet said in a resolution.

"Approve the draft agreement, submitted by the Russian Foreign Ministry, between the government of the Russian Federation and the government of the Kyrgyz Republic on cooperation in ensuring international information security," the resolution says.

"Instruct the Russian Foreign Ministry to negotiate with the Kyrgyz side and upon reaching an agreement to sign the said agreement on behalf of the Russian government, allowing inclusion in the attached draft changes that are not of a fundamental nature," it says.

According to the draft agreement, the competent authorities of the two countries will cooperate in countering threats in information security, as well as in the exchange of information to identify, prevent and investigate offenses related to the use of information and communication technologies for terrorist and criminal purposes.

In addition, the parties plan to exchange information between competent authorities on information security issues, including cooperation in responding to computer incidents, interaction in ensuring international information security within the framework of international organizations, including the UN, International Telecommunication Union, OSCE, SCO, CIS and others.

