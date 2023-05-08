Russia, Kyrgyzstan Ready to Deepen Military-Technical Cooperation - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov expressed their readiness to deepen military and military-technical cooperation between the countries, including within the framework of an agreement on a Russian military base in Kyrgyzstan, the Kremlin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov expressed their readiness to deepen military and military-technical cooperation between the countries, including within the framework of an agreement on a Russian military base in Kyrgyzstan, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"Having discussed issues related to ensuring security in the Central Asian region in the context of jointly countering external challenges and threats, the presidents confirm their readiness to further deepen military and military-technical cooperation, including within the framework of the implementation of the agreement between the Russian Federation and the Kyrgyz Republic on the status and conditions for the stay of a joint Russian military base on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic of September 20, 2012, and the treaty between the Russian Federation and the Kyrgyz Republic on the development of military-technical cooperation of June 20, 2017," the heads of Russia and Kyrgyzstan said in a joint statement.

Russia and Kyrgyzstan also focus on strengthening the Kyrgyz armed forces and developing Russian military facilities located in Kyrgyzstan in order to ensure the security of the country, including against attacks from international terrorist organizations, the statement added.