MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) The Russian Justice Ministry on Friday added the news website VTimes, created by former staff of one of Russia's leading business newspaper Vedomosti, to its registry of foreign media that act as foreign agents.

The news outlet was created in 2020 by former Vedomosti journalists who left the newspaper in protest of the appointment of a new editor-in-chief after the news outlet was sold to another owner.

"On May 14, 2021, in order to meet the requirements of Russia's current law, we added to the registry of foreign media that act as foreign agents a legal entity, registered in the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Stichting 2 Oktober (registration number 69126968), which manages the domain name of the website VTimes.

io," the ministry said in a statement.

Under Russian law, materials by foreign media outlets performing the functions of a foreign agent should be labeled as such while being propagated on Russian Federal territory to inform readers that content shared by such media may be pursuing the interests of foreign countries.