UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Labels Ex-Vedomosti Team's Media Project As Foreign Agent

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 04:20 PM

Russia Labels Ex-Vedomosti Team's Media Project as Foreign Agent

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) The Russian Justice Ministry on Friday added the news website VTimes, created by former staff of one of Russia's leading business newspaper Vedomosti, to its registry of foreign media that act as foreign agents.

The news outlet was created in 2020 by former Vedomosti journalists who left the newspaper in protest of the appointment of a new editor-in-chief after the news outlet was sold to another owner.

"On May 14, 2021, in order to meet the requirements of Russia's current law, we added to the registry of foreign media that act as foreign agents a legal entity, registered in the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Stichting 2 Oktober (registration number 69126968), which manages the domain name of the website VTimes.

io," the ministry said in a statement.

Under Russian law, materials by foreign media outlets performing the functions of a foreign agent should be labeled as such while being propagated on Russian Federal territory to inform readers that content shared by such media may be pursuing the interests of foreign countries.

Related Topics

Protest Business Russia Netherlands May 2020 Media

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,452 new COVID-19 cases, 1,422 reco ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Culture celebrates emirate’s cultural land ..

2 hours ago

Fireworks light up Yas Island in celebration of Ei ..

3 hours ago

Free entry to Sharjah museums on International Mus ..

3 hours ago

Japan adds 3 more prefectures to virus state of em ..

3 hours ago

India reports daily rise in coronavirus cases of 3 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.